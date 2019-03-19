Aces softball welcomes UT Martin on Wednesday

UT Martin comes to town with a 17-10 mark and put a 7-game win streak on the line at Cooper Stadium. Over the weekend, they took three games from Green Bay and two versus Akron. On March 10, the Skyhawks added a 3-2 win over Maryland. Paige Clark leads the way with a .387 batting average while Kenna Garst sits at .354. Haylee Short is batting .320 with a team-high 21 runs scored while Gracyn McBride has a team-best 19 runs batted in.