Aces softball welcomes UT Martin on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -With the first weekend of Missouri Valley Conference play in the books, the University of Evansville softball team welcomes UT Martin to Cooper Stadium for a doubleheader on Wednesday. Game one is set for a 3 p.m. start.
UE opened up its league slate last weekend, falling in a series to Illinois State. Sophomore Lindsay Renneisen put forth an excellent effort, going 4-for-7 with four RBI and two walks. Highlighting her weekend was a 2-3 game in the finale with a pair of 2-RBI hits. Her on-base percentage finished at .667.
Fellow sophomore Allison Daggett picked up a pair of hits in four trips to the plate over the weekend. She included a pair of RBIs and a run in the series while swiping a base.
Freshman Mackenzie McFeron has excelled on the base paths, swiping 17 bases in 21 tries. Her tally is second in the league, just seven off of the lead. She went 2-for-2 in the Illinois State series.
Entering MVC play, the Aces were drawing an average of 3.5 walks per game. In the opening series versus ISU, Evansville saw that rise drastically, recording 15 walks over the 3-game series.
UT Martin comes to town with a 17-10 mark and put a 7-game win streak on the line at Cooper Stadium. Over the weekend, they took three games from Green Bay and two versus Akron. On March 10, the Skyhawks added a 3-2 win over Maryland. Paige Clark leads the way with a .387 batting average while Kenna Garst sits at .354. Haylee Short is batting .320 with a team-high 21 runs scored while Gracyn McBride has a team-best 19 runs batted in.
Game one on Wednesday will begin at 3 p.m. with the second beginning at approximately 5 p.m.
