95 yr old WWII vet raising money, awareness for LST 325 with cross country trip

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Running across the country once is no easy feat, so why not do it twice?
[Click here to learn more about the mission and to help donate]
That’s exactly what 95-year-old Ernie Endrus is doing. He started the coast to coast run this weekend.
Andrus, who is a World War II Navy Veteran, Enie became the oldest person to make the cross country trek back in 2016. The goal is to raise money and awareness to bring the LST 325 across the Atlantic to Normandy for a D-Day Memorial.
Andrus says he didn’t raise enough money the first time around so he’s giving it one more go. Last time, it took Andrus about three years to finish.
Now, a few years older, he expects it to take more than five and to finish after his 100th birthday.
