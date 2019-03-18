Police: Airman killed trying to stop armed robbery in Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR (KARK/CNN) - Arkansas police are looking for at least two men who shot and killed a senior airman during a gas station robbery.
Senior Airman Shawn McKeough, 23, was shot and killed trying to stop an armed robbery at a Valero Big Red gas station on Friday.
McKeough was from Westbrook, Maine, and was stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base.
“When anyone, anyone loses their lives in such a tragic fashion by violence for any reason, it is a horrible, horrible incident and it is just so heart-breaking,” said North Little Rock Police Sgt. Amy Cooper.
This is the city’s first homicide of 2019.
Police released video of the suspects and said they can’t solve this case alone.
“Let’s help get those responsible for this behind bars to face that justice,” Cooper said.
As the search for justice continues, people said the suspects need to turn themselves in “because they know now that they’re on the run and I mean they probably scared and know they did something very, very terrible and it would make everyone’s lives easier,” she said.
The North Little Rock Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
