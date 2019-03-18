Oakland City Baseball Takes 3 of 4, in Successful Weekend Series

In the second game, the Oakland City bats came alive, as OCU found themselves leading 9-0 after the first inning, and 18-2 at the end of the third. The Oaks added one more run in the fourth, and finished out the win 19-2.Will Davis made his first start of the year, lasting two and a third innings, allowing two runs, both earned, on one hit and six walks, while striking out three. Isaiah Barber threw two and two-thirds innings in relief to earn the win, giving up two hits and two walks, while fanning eight. Matthew Stevenson pitched the final two innings of the game, allowing one hit and one walk. Baugher continued his strong hitting, going a perfect 5-5 at the plate, including a double and a triple, while driving in five runs and scoring three. Morris and Jenrick Rivera each went 2-2 with a walk each, while Morris connected on his first home run of the season and also had a triple, three runs batted in and three runs scored, and Rivera added a double to go with an RBI and three runs. Bedwell and Shamblin each went 2-3 at the plate with a double apiece, with Bedwell picking up a walk and a run scored, while Shamblin had two runs scored and knocked in two more. Brandon Taylor was 1-1, reaching twice by being hit by a pitch, scoring twice and driving in one, while White was 1-1 with an RBI and a run scored. Franz hit a three-run homer to right field, his first of the year, finishing 1-4 with four RBI and a run scored, while Joseph White went 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored.