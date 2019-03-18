Neighborhood Watch: Madisonville man threatens postal workers; New OPD officers

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing charges for making threats to the US Postal Service.
Postal workers told officers, 54-year-old Mark Richardson made the threat while the postman was trying to deliver mail on West Noel Avenue. Officers say Richardson walked outside with a gun and started throwing items off the porch before going back inside.
Police say he eventually agreed to come back out when they got on scene.
A Neighborhood Watch welcome to five new officers on the Owensboro Police Department.
Officers Donovan Aders, Shawn Cucci, Logan Nevitt, Haydon Humphreys, and Charles Whittaker were sworn in by Mayor Tom Watson on Monday. They all graduated from the 20-week initial police training course at the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, Kentucky.
Congratulations and stay safe out there.
