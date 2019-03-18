McNew earns GLVC honor as Eagles move up DH

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Baseball’s freshman catcher Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) was recognized as the Great Lakes Valley Conference position player of the week for his efforts in the three-game sweep of Lewis University last weekend.
McNew smacked two home runs and a triple from the Flyers at the plate in his six-for-11 weekend effort to collect six RBI and cross the plate four times. The catcher posted a .545 batting average, .571 on-base percentage, while hitting in the third slot of the lineup for the Screaming Eagles.
The freshman business administration major also threw out two-of-three baserunners and played 27 innings of error-free baseball from behind the dish.
McNew leads USI in batting average (.426), slugging (.936), doubles (7) and home runs (5). He sits second among the Eagles in RBI (15), on-base percentage (.540), walks (14), and fourth in stolen bases (3).
USI Baseball has a quick turnaround this week as its Wednesday GLVC double-up with Bellarmine University has been moved up to Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Then, the Eagles hit the road for their three-game series with William Jewell College this weekend.
SCREAMING EAGLES BASEBALL NOTES:
Eagles right the ship. After dropping six consecutive games, the Eagles are now winners of four straight. USI defeated Drury University in the final game of the GLVC-opening series before sweeping Lewis last weekend.
Hitting Leaders. McNew leads the USI hitters in a handful of categories: batting average (.426), doubles (7), home runs (5) and slugging percentage (.936). Sophomore shortstop Ethan Hunter has driven in a team-best 23 RBIs along with three triples and three home runs.
Pitching Leaders. Three USI hurlers each have two victories on the season: seniors Austin Krizan (2-0), Austin Gossmann (2-1), and Chase Partain (2-2). Gossmann leads the trio with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts. Krizan put together an eight-inning victory in the second game of the Lewis series where he scattered just six hits.
Archuleta at USI. USI Head Coach Tracy Archuleta is USI’s all-time winningest coach with a record of 457-243 in 12-plus seasons and is 595-387 in 17-plus seasons all-time as a head coach. He has been named the ABCA Division II Coach of the Year twice (2010 and 2014) after leading the Screaming Eagles to a pair of national championships and the ABCA Division II Midwest Region Coach of the Year after leading USI to the regional crown in 2007, 2016 and 2018. Archuleta also has earned a pair of GLVC Coach of the Year awards (2011 and 2014) at USI.
USI vs. Bellarmine. USI holds an 81-74 all-time series lead over Bellarmine after the Knights took three of five from the Eagles last spring. The Knights won three of the four regular season games in Louisville in 2018, but the Eagles won the only meeting in the GLVC Tournament in Springfield, Missouri.
USI v. William Jewell. The Eagles and Cardinals have split their six meetings since WJC joined the GLVC in 2011. The only regular-season encounter came in 2014, where USI took three-of-four in Liberty, Missouri.
