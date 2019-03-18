Man pleads not guilty after being arrested on child molestation charges

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A convicted sex offender was in court Monday for child molestation charges.
Court records show Mark Halterman, 59-years-old, entered a not guilty plea. He was arrested last week.
According to police, the victim was under the age of 13 at the time of the incidents. Halterman is on the National Sex Offender Registry from a 2007 sexual assault conviction of a child in Wisconsin.
Halterman is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court in April.
