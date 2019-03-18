Friends share memories of woman found dead in Henderson Co. woods

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A funeral was held over the weekend for 46-year-old Vicky Webb in Benton, Kentucky.
Her body was found in the woods near the river in Henderson County just more than a week ago.
Those who knew her now want to know how she died.
We’re learning Vicky treasured her grandchildren, her dogs, and loved the color pink. Her family even picked out a light pink casket.
“It makes me angry; she was didn’t deserve none of this. She was too good of a person, just giving of herself and trusting, she just didn’t deserve none of this,” friend Lydia Littrell, who went to the funeral, said.
On March 10, the 46-year-old’s body was found in the woods off of Tillman Bethel Road. Her autopsy last week did not reveal how she died but toxicology reports are pending.
“My honest opinion: somebody took her there. Someone did that. And it’s sad to say, I hope they are found and get the most punishment they can get,” Kristy Brock explained.
Now investigators are working to figure out who she was with in her final days, hoping that might point to how she died.
Webb left behind two children, three grandchildren, and many friends, including Blake Henson.
“Like spend time together at her house, and help her with her dogs” Henson recalled.
14 News is learning auctions were one of her favorite hobbies.
Friends describe Webb as being free-spirited and full of energy.
Detectives say she has been missing from Henderson since January 28 when she was last seen on Meadow Street.
"I loved her and she was a real special friend,” Brock told 14 News.
Those friends and others plan to remember Vicky by lighting candles and laying flowers were her body was found.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s continues to work this case.
If you have any information, give them a call.
