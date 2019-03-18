Cool and sunny start to the week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - High pressure dominates our weather for the next couple of days, which means plenty of sunshine!
Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures right around 50° and overnight lows in the low 30s.
Tuesday will be very similar but just a couple degrees warmer with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Clouds will start to roll in Tuesday night with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday with scattered showers possible on and off throughout the day and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Our skies will clear on Thursday, and temperatures will climb into the lower 60s for the end of the week under ample sunshine!
