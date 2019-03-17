World-renowned fiddler shares story

“He has an inspirational story that he’s been reluctant to share and to focus on because for him it’s all about the music," John Presley the director of Flamekeeper: The Michael Cleveland story documentary said. "And I can really admire that but on the other hand I had to come to him and say Mike you’re a very inspirational person and we need to get that story out and it needs to be told. I really felt led to tell that story.”