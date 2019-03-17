USI Survives Ashland, Advances in the NCAA Tournament

Ashland, however, was not ready for USI to walk away with the victory and used a 16-4 run to cut the Screaming Eagles margin to three points again, 58-55, with 2:03 to play in the contest. USI senior forward Jacob Norman (Evansville, Indiana) responded with a thunderous dunk to put the Screaming Eagles back up by five points and sank a pair of clutch free throws on the next possession to keep the margin at five points, 62-57.