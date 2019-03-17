Students help Keep Evansville Beautiful at Bayard Park

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A group of students spent their Sunday working to beautify Bayard Park in Evansville.
Many of the kids are part of the Green Teen Council, the junior association for Keep Evansville Beautiful.
The teens did more than just pick up around the park too. They created selfie boards for you and your pets as well as painted statues and benches, mulching flower beds, and even creating a xylophone for kids to play with.
They hope that these improvements will give people in the area more to do and help them enjoy their parks.
The students are also working on other projects around the community including bringing more recycling options to North Junior High.
