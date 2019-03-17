Owensboro Catholic Girls Basketball Falls to Ryle, in KHSAA Final Four

LEXINGTON, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro Catholic’s dream of a state championship, fell two steps shy, Saturday night, as the Lady Aces basketball team, lost to Ryle, in the KHSAA Final four, 55-43. Hannah McKay led Catholic, with 16 points, and 7 rebounds. She was the only Ace to score in double figures. Mackenzie Keelin was second-high on the team with 8 points.
Ryle led virtually from start to finish, as the Lady Aces biggest lead, was just two points, in the first quarter. The Raiders never could pull away from Owensboro Catholic, though, until very late in the game, as the Lady Aces kept the game close most of the way. They fell behind by 8 in the 3rd quarter, but fought back to get within 2, with just a few minutes left.
Ryle; however, always seemed to have an answer, as they held off the Lady Aces to advance to Sunday’s title game. Neither team shot particularly well from the field, as Ryle only shot 31%. The Lady Aces actually shot better, at 38%. Where the Lady Raiders won the game, was at the free throw line, as they made 27 out of 32 freebies, compared to just 6 of 7, for Catholic.
Owensboro Catholic will return several players next season, including Hannah McKay and Caroline Reid. They will graduate Sarah Clemens, Maddie Lyon, and Mackenzie Keelin, who’s playing at Tennessee Tech, next year.
