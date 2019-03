OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - The Oakland City University baseball team hosted the Eagles of Robert Morris University-Peoria, for a double header, at Pinnick Field, on the OCU campus. After struggling to generate any offense in game one, the Oaks lost 3-1. They recovered quickly, riding a nine-run first inning in game two, winning by the eventual score of 19-2. These teams will square off again tomorrow, with a double header starting at 1:00 pm.