Madisonville man arrested on terroristic threatening charge

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Around 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Madisonville Police Department officers responded to a report of a man with a gun.
They say Mark Richardson, 54, threatened a US Postal worker when he tried to deliver mail at the home.
The postal worker said when Richardson made the threat he ran off, but says he saw Richardson walk outside with a shotgun in his hands.
When officers approached the home, they say Richardson started to throw items off the porch before retreating inside.
Officers say they were able to talk with Richardson on the phone and eventually he agreed to come out.
Richardson was arrested on disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening charges, and taken to the Hopkins County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.