KWC Softball Swept by Trevecca Nazarene

NASHVILLE, TN (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team opened Great Midwest Athletic Conference play on Saturday, suffering a pair of walk off losses to Trevecca Nazarene University. The Panthers set a program record in game two, belting five home runs for the first time in program history.
Game 1: KWC 1 – TNU 2--Meredith Daunhauer and Maddie Dawson led off the game with back-to-back singles before Lexie Mullen knocked a single to centerfield, scoring Daunhauer and giving Wesleyan an early 1-0 lead.
A pitcher's duel quickly developed as the two teams combined for six hits over the next five innings. The Trojans evened the game up at one in the bottom of the sixth with a lead off home run.
The Panthers were unable to put any base runners on in the top of seventh to take the lead. With one on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, a double down the right field line drove in the game winning run for Trevecca.
Autumn Grady threw 6.2 innings to move to 2-3 on the season. The senior struck out three while allowing two runs off of eight hits.
Game 2: KWC 7 – TNU 8--The two teams combined for eight home runs in game two with five coming from Wesleyan. The mark sets a program record for home runs in a single game. The Panthers have hit three home runs seven times in program history, with the most recent being against Oakland City in 2017.
Abbey Winstead started the home run parade, belting a solo shot to left field in the top of the second.
Trevecca responded with a pair of one-run home runs in both the second and third inning. The Trojans tacked on one more run in the fifth on a two-run single to left field to take a 3-1 lead.
Dawson led off the top of the sixth with a single before Jaylin Tidwell launched the ball over the right field fence, knotting the game at three. Two batters later, Jamie Tempel gave Wesleyan a 4-3 lead with a solo shot to center field.
The Trojans answered back in the bottom of the frame with three hits, plating three runs and taking a 6-4 lead.
Wesleyan's final two home runs came in the top of the seventh with Tidwell and Mullen going back-to-back, putting the Panthers ahead by one.
Trevecca took the game in walk off fashion once again, this time with a one-out, two-run home run to center.
Maci Brown threw the first 5.1 innings, striking out three and allowing six runs off of nine hits. Evyn Hendrickson took the loss, throwing the final 1.0 innings and allowing two runs off of two hits with one strikeout.
Tidwell finished game two three-for-four at the plate with four runs driven in. Winstead went two-for-three with one run driven in.
The Panthers return home this weekend for their first home conference games on the season. Wesleyan hosts Malone on Friday at 2 pm CT followed by Walsh on Saturday at 12 pm CT.
