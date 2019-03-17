Juvenile charged in Owensboro shooting

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A juvenile is charged with assault and possession of a defaced firearm after a shooting in Owensboro on Friday night.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Carpenter Driver around 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a burglary with shots fired.
According to the news release, officers found an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds at the home. They say he taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Police say a 17-year-old was charged with assault and possession of a defaced firearm. They say they are working to determine what actually happened.
Leslie Karney lives at the home and says the 18-year-old was trying to break into their home. She said he was pounded on several windows before he broke one and attempted to enter.
“My son fired twice," Karney said. "He was scared and was trying to protect me. After the second glass break he threw me to the ground and stood in my living room doorway into the kitchen and shot right through the window.”
Karney’s son was charged with first degree assault and defacing a firearm. Both are felony charges.
Karney told us her son was was just protecting her and his sister.
“We were extremely scared," she said. "We had no idea who it was.”
At this time police have not charged the apparent burglar.
“The investigation is still very much open," Andrew Boggess with OPD said. “Still trying to determine if there was in fact a burglary and obviously there could be additional charges come form that. There were several people there and we got some conflicting statements from people. It’s trying to determine you know what actually occurred versus what we’re being told.”
Karney is worried for her son.
“I don’t know if my child’s okay," she said. "He’s not been a night away from home since he was born. He’s never been in trouble.”
When she was asked if she believes it was self-defense, “I absolutely do," is what she told us.
