Harrison High School teacher arrested on neglect of a dependent charge

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - 45-year-old Jeffery Wilson was arrested Saturday on neglect of a dependent charge.
According to police, it started when Officer Reid with the Evansville Police Department was dispatched to the 2300 block of East Virginia for a welfare check after a witness reported a boy swinging on a yard light post in her yard and fell to the ground.
When the officer arrived he found the boy lying face down on the ground. The officer tried to get the boy to identify himself but he was not able to speak coherently, and when he spoke there was a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.
Authorities say that because of the juvenile’s level of intoxication the officer requested an ambulance. Eventually, the boy’s condition improved and was able to give his father’s name and address.
The officer says he called Jeffery Wilson and told him he needed to pick his son up from the 2300 block of East Virginia Street. Officer Reid says Wilson slurred his speech when he spoke with him.
According to the affidavit, Officer Reid went to Wilson’s home where the officer met him standing outside his house on the sidewalk.
Officer Reid says Wilson told him that he had drank a little more than he should’ve and got drunk, and his son got drunk while he wasn’t watching.
Officer Reid says Wilson’s eyes were bloodshot and there was a strong smell of alcohol coming off his breath.
That’s when the officer says he placed him in handcuffs. Wilson told officer Reid that he was drinking shots of vodka and said his son must have left home and didn’t notice.
Wilson was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he was booked but has since been released.
According to the mathematics teacher directory on Harrison Warriors High School website, Jeffery Wilson is a math teacher at the school.
Child Services was contacted to investigate and Wilson’s son was released to another family member.
