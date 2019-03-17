CSX plans rail crossing closures in Muhlenber Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - CSX Railroad plans rail crossing closures on county and city streets in Muhlenberg County this week, including a crossing on US 431 between Central City and Drakesboro.
Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tells us the closures starts Sunday, March 17. A CSX track crew will start at Nonnell Cutoff Road near Drakesboro and work northward through the Cleaton Community toward Central City.
CSX anticipates closing the following roads for one to two days:
- Nonnell Cutoff Road near Drakesboro
- Bevier Road
- Woodbridge Road
- Power Line Road
- Main Street in Cleaton
- Huehls Hill Street
- Stroud Lane in Central City
There will be alternate access routes for these sites.
Also, CSX plans to have an extended closure of US 431 between Central City and Drakesboro for upgrades to a rail crossing at mile point 15.674 starting at 8:00 Monday morning. This extended closure of is around two miles south of the Western Kentucky Parkway/ US 431 Central City Interchange and about four miles north of Drakesboro.
The roadway site is expected to reopen sometime on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.