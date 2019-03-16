OPD responds to burglary with shots fired Friday night, 1 person shot

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Around 9:30 Friday night Owensboro Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive on a report of a burglary with shots fired.
According to the news release, officers found an 18-year-old man with “multiple” gunshot wounds in front of the home.
They say the 18-year-old was taken to the Owensboro Health Region Hospital.
Police say a 17-year-old was charged with Assault 1st degree and possession of a defaced firearm.
Detectives are currently investigating and we’ll update you once we get more information.
