OPD responds to burglary with shots fired Friday night, 1 person shot
(Lyman, Jill)
By Matthew DeVault | March 16, 2019 at 9:52 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 10:04 AM

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Around 9:30 Friday night Owensboro Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive on a report of a burglary with shots fired.

According to the news release, officers found an 18-year-old man with “multiple” gunshot wounds in front of the home.

They say the 18-year-old was taken to the Owensboro Health Region Hospital.

Police say a 17-year-old was charged with Assault 1st degree and possession of a defaced firearm.

Detectives are currently investigating and we’ll update you once we get more information.

