EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -High pressure will keep skies clear through the weekend and start of next week. Daily highs will rise into the low to middle 50s, near the average high of 57. Overnight lows will sink into the lower 30s. Our next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will hit the lower 60s on Thursday as rain moves out. Spring arrives on Wednesday at 4:58pm as the sun will be directly over the equator.