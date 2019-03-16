OPD investigating robbery at Quality Quick

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Around 3:20 Saturday morning, the Owensboro Police Department responded to the Quality Quick at 1211 Breckenridge Street on a report of an armed robbery.
They say the suspect was a white man who wore a dark colored hoodie. The suspected showed a weapon and demanded money before running from the business.
Detectives are investigating and we’ll update you once we have more information.
If anyone has information regarding the robbery please call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
