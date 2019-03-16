Drakesboro man arrested on drug trafficking charges

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - On March 14, a Muhlenberg County detective charged 39-year-old John Reid with trafficking meth and fentanyl.
Muhlenberg County Detectives assigned to the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at Reid’s home. During the search, detectives found methamphetamine, paraphernalia, pills and suspected fentanyl.
Authorities say that while searching, Reid said a baggie of substance found in his bedroom was fentanyl.
Reid was taken to the hospital before being transported to the Muhlenberg County Jail where he is being held without bond.
