19-yr-old sentenced after pleading guilty in New Year’s Day murder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The second person, who has pleaded guilty to Murder in connection to a 2018 shooting, has been sentenced.
According to the Vanderburgh County court reporter, Mykel Blair, 19-years-old, was sentenced to 45 years for the Murder charge.
On February 20, Blair pleaded guilty to Murder. He is one of two people who has been charged in connection to a New Year’s Day 2018 murder.
Charissa Robinson, 18-years-old, pleaded guilty to Murder Attempt to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, Conspiracy to commit armed robbery, Theft of firearm in late January. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 20.
