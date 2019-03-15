Stoplight City Playground re-design renders released

March 15, 2019 at 2:13 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 2:13 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have an update on the efforts behind the Stoplight City Playground.

Organizers posted pictures on Facebook of the re-design and what they hope to finished background will look like.

It includes several places for kids to play and explore, all with a transportation theme, including a plane, train, and a big truck for kids to climb on.

Organizers say the re-design cut the equipment costs by almost half.

They also say that crews have run into some drainage issues on the land. They are assessing what to do about those issues.

How about some "sunshine" on this rainy, gray day? This right here, this gorgeous playground, will be the future...

Posted by Stop Light City Playground on Thursday, March 14, 2019

