Softball ready for home-opening weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -After 21 games away from home, the University of Evansville is set to open its home slate on Saturday against Illinois State. The Aces welcome the Redbirds for a noon doubleheader on Saturday with the series finale set for 11 a.m. on Sunday. All three games will be carried live on ESPN3.
Last Weekend
- UE had a successful weekend in Tennessee, going 3-3; the Aces picked up two wins over East Tennessee State and a single game win against Siena on their trip to Johnson City and Cookeville
- Sophomore Lindsay Renneisen was UE’s top hitter on the trip, hitting .308 with a pair of home runs and four runs batted in
- Freshman Izzy Vetter picked up two victories in the circle and struck out eight batters in 11 innings of work
Fitting Right In
- Entering conference play, UE’s top hitter is junior Katie McLean
- The Springfield, Ill. native leads UE with 24 hits, 60 at-bats and six doubles while tying Eryn Gould with 15 walks and 12 runs scored
- McLean’s averaged reached .489 following the March 2 game against Samford, but since then she has gone 2-for-15 with her averaging coming down to .400
- She has started all 21 games in the outfield with her top games being perfect 3-for-3 days at the plate against Detroit and Samford
No-No
- Emily Lockhart is enjoying a strong senior season that has seen her pick up a no-hitter and five victories in the circle
- Her no-no came on February 16 at Southern as she walked just two batters and struck out seven over the course of five innings
- That came on the heels of a 6-inning, 10-strikeout performance against the Jaguars
- Lockhart picked up her 5th win of the season last weekend against East Tennessee State, tossing four innings of relief while allowing a single run on three hits
Scouting the Opponent
- Illinois State opens its league schedule with a 6-20 record, but have played a challenging schedule that has seen them face ten ranked teams
- Shannon Felde leads the Redbirds with a .329 batting average along with 15 runs and ten walks; she has struck out just five times
- Andrea Coursey is just behind her with a .276 average and 11 RBI while Alyssa Wiebel has a team-high 15 RBI
