Several groups protest Center Pointe Vectren’s new gas plant

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Several community groups came together on Thursday to demand that Center Pointe Vectren not pursue a new gas plant, but instead switch to a renewable energy facility.
Vectren wants to build an 850-megawatt gas plant at the A.B. Brown Facility near Mount Vernon.
Ten groups, including the Sierra Club and the Citizens Climate Lobby, want Center Pointe Vectren to shun fossil fuels and put out requests for proposals for renewable energy such as wind and solar.
The groups pointed to a utility in northwest Indiana that decided in 2018 to transition away from fossil fuels to 75% renewable energy in the next 10 years.
