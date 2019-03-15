Over 6,000 students connect music with science

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Over 6,000 students across the Tri-State got a chance to listen to the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday.
The “Young People’s Concert" is a way to connect students between music, science, and technology.
This year’s theme celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing.
Officials say it’s important to get kids interested in the music field at a young age.
This was the second day of performances. On Thursday, officials kept the students inside the theater and the basement while storms passed through our area.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.