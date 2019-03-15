Otters sign two from California Winter League; inks Brown

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The Evansville Otters have signed left-handed pitchers William Myers and Grant Gamble out of the California Winter League and inked southpaw Casey Brown for the 2019 season.
Myers signed with the Otters after playing winter baseball in the CWL with the Toronto Rush. During the winter league season, Myers went 4-1 in six starts, posting a 1.75 ERA with 45 strikeouts and only 10 walks in 28.0 innings pitched.
Otters bench coach Boots Day discovered Myers while managing in the CWL.
“Will was impressive to watch out in the winter league and has a lot of potential,” said Day.
“I am excited to be playing for the Otters, and thankful for the opportunity to continue my career for a great organization and league,” said Myers.
Myers is from Philadelphia, Miss. and played collegiately at Alabama-Huntsville after two years at East Central Community College. While at Alabama-Huntsville, Myers went 14-9 in 27 starts with 10 complete games. In 156.2 innings pitched, Myers had a 3.56 ERA and 182 strikeouts.
“Will was in an interesting spot after about a year away from the game, but he showed a good fastball and changeup in California,” said Day. “With warmer weather and more repetitions on the mound for the Otters, he’ll get even better.”
“I’m going to bring a lot of energy and intensity to the team,” said Myers. “Whether it’s on the mound, in the bullpen, or in the dugout, I’ll be doing what I can to compete with the guys.”
Playing for Otters bench coach Boots Day in the CWL with the Manitoba North Stars, Gamble had a 5.85 ERA in four starts and 20.1 innings pitched, striking out 28 batters.
“I’m excited and grateful for an opportunity to play baseball with a team like Evansville,” said Gamble.
“Grant is still growing and learning on the mound, but he has a lot of upside,” said Day. “He is transitioning back to pitching after playing the outfield in college.”
The Eastvale, Calif. native played collegiately at Azusa Pacific University for the last three seasons of his college career. During his senior season at Azusa Pacific, Gamble played in the field. Offensively, he batted .268 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs.
“I’m going to bring determination to compete and a team-first mentality toward a league championship,” said Gamble.
“Grant has the arm strength and a good slider,” said Day. “I think working with Max Peterson (Otters pitching coach) will help him develop and take his game to the next level.”
Meanwhile, Brown was signed after being on the Otters’ radar last year but ended up in the Can-Am League.
“Casey is a quality left-handed pitcher we were eyeing last year,” said Otters manager Andy McCauley. “We’re glad he is healthy now and looking forward to seeing him pitch in Evansville.”
“I am very excited to be playing with the Evansville Otters,” said Brown. “I am a competitor and will go out there to do my best to give the team a chance to win. I am going to put my best work ethic forward to make sure I am ready when my name is called.”
Brown is from Wenonah, N.J. and has pitched for the Lakewood Blueclaws of the Philadelphia Phillies organization in 2017. In 22 appearances with Lakewood, Brown was 2-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched. He also struck out 25 batters.
“He had great numbers in previous years, and it is a bit of a mystery on why he was released by the Phillies,” said McCauley. “Hopefully, we can get him back on track toward affiliated baseball again.”
Brown also spent time previously in the Frontier League in 2016 with the Normal Cornbelters, going 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 16 appearances and 21.0 innings pitched while striking out 18 batters.
“I have been a visitor to Bosse Field before and I fell in love with the field and the way the fans supported their team,” said Brown. “I cannot wait to call it my home field now!”
The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.
