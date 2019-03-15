NWS: Tornado paths found in Henderson, Union Counties

By Jared Goffinet | March 15, 2019 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 4:20 PM

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) - The National Weather Service survey team says they found tornado damage during their search on Friday.

Just west of Morganfield, the survey team says they found damage from an EF-1 tornado.

They say it had peak winds of 110 MPH, was 125 yards wide, and had 9.4 mile track.

Officials say it started near Highway 109 and ended northwest of Morganfield.

The NWS confirmed another tornado path was found in Henderson County.

Officials say it was west of Smith Mills. They are calling it an EF-0 with peak winds of 75 MPH. They say it was 100 yards at the widest.

