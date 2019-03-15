NWS to survey damage from Thursday’s storms

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Representatives from the National Weather Service will be in the Tri-State Friday to survey damage from Thursday’s storms.
Several possible tornadoes touched down in Western Kentucky.
This video was taken in Union County on Highway 56 near Uniontown:
Winds were so strong in Union County that they overturned cars. We also received reports of a tree that fell on a house out in Henshaw and a semi that overturned on Highway 109.
At least one tornado also touched down in the Smith Mills area of Henderson County.
The powerful storm littered roads with debris covering roadway and knocked whole trees over due to the wet ground and high winds. Roofs were torn off of businesses and quite a bit of damage to property all over the area.
Amazingly enough, Kenny Garrett, the EMA Director for Henderson County, said that there were no injuries reported to go along with these storms.
The National Weather Service will be out Friday morning to survey the damage and let us know just how strong the tornadoes were that touched down in Henderson and Union County.
We’ll let you know when the NWS releases their report.
