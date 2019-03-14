Mike Hartnett’s Derby Fab Five ... Plus Five

Mike Hartnett is one of WAVE 3 News' expert horse handicappers.
By Mike Hartnett | March 14, 2019 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 10:07 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We’re less than two months away from the Kentucky Derby.

Mike Hartnett is here with his Derby Fab Five (and maybe a few others):

  1. Game Winner - Bob Baffert seems to have a real pro in this guy. Did everything right last year and in his first 2019 start is Saturday’s Rebel Stakes.
  2. Improbable - Another possible superstar for Baffert. Like his stablemate, he’ll run in a division of the Rebel (so the showdown against Game Winner on hold for now). Improbable’s works this winter have been dazzling.
  3. War of Will - Surged into the Derby scene with a solid win in the Risen Star. Louisiana Derby is next.
  4. Mucho Gusto - Back to another top-notch Baffert runner. In February, he was mucho the best in the Robert Lewis Stakes. Sunland Derby on deck.
  5. Code of Honor - Bounced back from a defeat with a win in the Fountain of Youth Stakes. In the capable hands of Shug McGaughey and John Velazquez, Code of Honor’s next stop could be either the Wood or Florida Derby.
  6. Roadster - Baffert again. He’s simply loaded for the First Saturday in May. Coming off a strong allowance victory, the colt is pointing to the Santa Anita Derby.
  7. Hidden Scroll - For now, willing to forgive his fourth-place run in the Fountain of Youth. After all, it was his first time in a stakes race. Seems to possess plenty of talent. Florida Derby likely up next.
  8. Instagrand - Willing to cut him some slack after a not-so-impressive third-place finish in the Gotham because it was his first race in seven-plus months. Showed plenty of talent last year.
  9. Tacitus - Jumped into the Derby picture with a very good win in the Tampa Bay Derby. He was returning from a four-month vacation.
  10. Bourbon War - Made big progress last month with his second-place effort in the Fountain of Youth. Could get another crack at Code of Honor in the Florida Derby.

