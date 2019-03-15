Man facing burglary charge after being shot by homeowner in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) - New information on a shooting we told you about Wednesday.
It happened in a home on KY-132 West in Clay. Sheriff’s deputies say Scott McCallister went inside a man’s home and threatened him.
According to those deputies, the homeowner, Steve Collins, told the man to leave several times before firing one shot, hitting him in the chest.
McCallister is recovering from those injuries at St. Vincent and is facing burglary charges. A grand jury will decide if charges will be filed against Collins.
