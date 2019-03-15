Madisonville nurse indicted on abuse, neglect charges

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear says a Madisonville woman has been indicted on one count of abusing or neglecting an adult.
Ashley Maypray, 34, of Madisonville, was formally arraigned in Hopkins Circuit Court Thursday.
Officials say last March Maypray, who worked as a licensed practical nurse at a nursing home, was performing medical services on the victim when she slapped the victim across the mouth and pinched then twisted the skin on the victim’s arm.
If convicted, Maypray faces a potential sentence of up to ten years in prison and could also face profession sanctions.
A pretrial conference has been scheduled for May 13.
Kentuckians seeking additional information on the warning signs to look for to identify patient or senior neglect, physical, sexual and financial abuse should visit ag.ky.gov.
The Attorney General’s tip line for reporting allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation is 1-877-ABUSE-TIP (1-877-228-7384). Reports can be made to Adult Protective Services by calling 1-800-752-6200. Complaints involving a nursing home can be made by contacting the Office of the Inspector General, which is responsible for licensing nursing homes, by calling 502-564-7963.
