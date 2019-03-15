Library board meet over recent Drag Queen Story Hour

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The controversy of the Drag Queen Story Hour is not over yet.
The Evansville Public Library Board held their first meeting Thursday since the last event took place.
Several people showed up to voice concerns of the event happening again. We spoke with one board member who feels story hour went smoothly and was happy with the results.
A motion was made by a board member to withdraw support of Drag Queen Story Hour, but no one on the board seconded the motion.
EVPL officials say they have no plans for a future event.
