Law enforcement on alert for drunk drivers on St. Patrick’s Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Local bars and restaurants will likely see some extra business as people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday and throughout the weekend.
The holiday also means law enforcement is going to be on alert for drunk drivers. They are trying to get the word out early, so people make plans on how they’ll get home safely, whether it be a designated driver or a ride sharing program.
Evansville Police Sgt. Jason Cullum says officers will be watching all areas, not just where the parties are happening.
“There’s areas where the entertainment districts have come together so the consumption tends to be in those areas," Sgt. Cullum explains. "But as far as where people are driving, we’re a very mobile society, so just if you go to west Franklin Street to meet with your friends, doesn’t mean that the only place we’re gonna be. We realize those same people have to drive home. We’ll have officers out all over the community.”
Be on the lookout for random sobriety checkpoints this weekend. We know Indiana State Police will be somewhere in Posey County Friday.
Plus, law enforcement wants you to call 911 if you see an impaired driver.
