Henderson County storm aftermath

HENDERSON COUNTY, KY (WFIE) - Henderson County Emergency Management confirms that one tornado touched down in the Smith Mills and Geneva area on Thursday.
Director Kenny Garrett said they were tracking storms all day long.
“These storms were just trailing one behind another and I think we counted at least nine tornado-warned storm cells,” said Garrett.
Strong winds in the area tore down Geneva business owner Doug Lance’s sign off the roof.
“The wind was blowing and the rain was blowing so hard that you couldn’t even see the poles at the front of the store. If I would have pushed the door open, the wind would have taken it. It would have been gone,” said Lance.
Now that Lance has weathered the storm, he is glad that is the only amount of damage that was done to his store.
“But there were limbs down, trees down... There was metal up in this big tree that blew through at one time. Overall it was pretty sketchy weather you know. You didn’t know which way to run really," said Lance.
Garrett told us that there have been no reported injuries in the Henderson County as a result of the storms. He is now looking ahead to more severe storms this spring.
“Preparation for the spring is early. It’s just now starting. I’ve said this is going to be a wet spring for us, so we are just kind of getting geared up for that," said Garrett.
