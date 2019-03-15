Firebirds season opener pushed back; NGL announces reduced schedule

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - If you’ve been starving for local football, you’ll have to wait a little longer than originally planned.
On Friday, the National Gridiron League posted on their website that they will delay the season opener for the Indiana Firebirds and the rest of the teams in the league. The league also announced a reduced schedule from 16 to 12 games.
The Firebirds will play six home games at the Ford Center in the inaugural season. The team’s home opener is now set for May 4.
When the league was first announced, the plan was to have eight home games for each team and start the season on April 12.
We’ll keep you updated as new information is released.
