Fifth Third Bank shows off redesign with cutting-edge technology

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Fifth Third Bank is showed off their redesign in downtown Evansville with some cutting-edge technology on Friday.
They are promoting wellness at the workplace.
They've recently installed treadmill work stations and standing desks as well.
Officials say their open floor plan encourages collaboration and will provide sustainability for the years to come.
In addition to the redesign, Fifth Third has added a commons cafe and a new mother’s room.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.