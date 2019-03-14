Cardinals and Royals organizations voice support for Missouri sports gambling bill

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The heads of the two Missouri Major League Baseball teams came out in support of legalizing sports gambling in the Show-Me state.
On Wednesday, March 13, Bryan Seeley, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel for Major League Baseball testified in support of House Bill 119, which would authorize mobile sports betting in Missouri.
"House Bill 119 would protect baseball and its fans by providing consumer protections and a strong regulatory framework and create a partnership with the leagues that will drive sports betting revenue for Missouri,” said Seeley.
MLB, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the PGA TOUR are advocating for safeguards and provisions in a number of states, including Missouri.
These provisions include anti-corruption measures, a casino/operator fee, requiring use of official data instead of unofficial data to settle bets, mobile platform options and strong consumer protections.
Leadership in the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals organizations voiced their support.
