Breezy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A sharp cold front has finally swept out the severe weather and high winds. Cloudy and breezy today along with a few sprinkles. High temps will only reach the low to mid-40’s…nearly 30-degrees colder than the lower 70’s from Thursday.
High pressure will be responsible for a rare dry weekend replete with sunshine. On Saturday, generous sunshine and light winds as high temps reach the upper 40’s. Sunday will bring a few more clouds during the afternoon as a dry cold front approaches from the northwest. High temps will reach the lower 50’s during the afternoon.
