9 tornadic storms tracked through Henderson Co. Thursday

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - There were also reports of a tornado touchdown in Smith Mills in Henderson County and EMA officials were busy in the Geneva area.
Emergency Management Director Kenny Garrett says they were tracking nine tornadic storms throughout the day. Many of those storms, with strong winds and lots of rain, came one after another.
Garrett tells us they have confirmed one tornado did touch down in Henderson County, just west of Smith Mills here near the Geneva area. However, despite the severity of Thursday’s storms, he says the damage could have been a lot worse.
“We’ve had some reports of trees down which is kind of standard for this kind of thing," explains Director Garrett. "I’ve got one report of a barn down out in the county, I’m actually going to check that out today. But beyond that, we really haven’t had any reports of injuries.”
And of course, Garrett says he is very happy to not hear of any injuries due to the storm.
