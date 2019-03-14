Storms move through Tri-State; NWS confirms Morganfield tornado

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tornado warnings were issued in several counties as a line of storms moves through the area.
There was flooding in several areas in Evansville, including Ray Becker and the Lloyd.
Part of Weinbach Ave. is closed because of a sinkhole.
Trees are down in some areas, and viewer video shows Cross Gate Drive blocked off.
Several schools in Henderson County were without power at one point, but power has since been restored. Power was also out at the Owensboro Airport.
In Warrick County, a tree fell on SR 261 near Quail Crossing.
The heavy rain is also causing flooding problems across the region. This video was taken in Newburgh on Park Dr.
A few minutes before 10:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said on a Twitter a tornado was confirmed in the Morganfield:
Our sister station near Paducah, Kentucky captured a tornado on camera.
