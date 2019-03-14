Storms move through Tri-State; NWS confirms Morganfield tornado

Storms move through Tri-State; NWS confirms Morganfield tornado
The National Weather Service said on a Twitter a tornado was confirmed in the Morganfield. (Photo: Josh Dossett)
March 14, 2019 at 9:56 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 1:58 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tornado warnings were issued in several counties as a line of storms moves through the area.

There was flooding in several areas in Evansville, including Ray Becker and the Lloyd.

Part of Weinbach Ave. is closed because of a sinkhole.

Trees are down in some areas, and viewer video shows Cross Gate Drive blocked off.

Fallen tree blocks Cross Gate Drive

Several schools in Henderson County were without power at one point, but power has since been restored. Power was also out at the Owensboro Airport.

In Warrick County, a tree fell on SR 261 near Quail Crossing.

The heavy rain is also causing flooding problems across the region. This video was taken in Newburgh on Park Dr.

Heavy rain causes flooding in Newburgh

A few minutes before 10:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said on a Twitter a tornado was confirmed in the Morganfield:

Another look at a tornado in Union Co.
Union Co. tornado from Kirk Greenwell
Caught on Camera: Another look at a tornado in Union Co.
Caught on Camera: Tornado in Union Co.
Storm causes damage to Morganfield property

Our sister station near Paducah, Kentucky captured a tornado on camera.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.