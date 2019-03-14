Sinkholes, downed power lines, shattered traffic lights left behind by storms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Some residents are left to clean up storm damage after Thursday’s system moved through the area.
The afternoon hours looked exceptionally different here than it did this morning. The severe storms ripping through the city and leaving behind a fair amount of damage.
This road near Lamasco Park was taped off due to downed power lines:
A traffic alert on Weinbach Avenue as reports of at least one, possibly more, sinkholes between Monroe Avenue and Taylor Avenue. We’re learning this stretch is closed for an emergency repair, you’ll want to find another route:
Over at the intersection of Covert Avenue and Green River Road the traffic signal was gone:
All of this while sirens screamed through the city over a couple of hours.
We could also feel how strong the wind was and it was pushing the clouds extremely quickly. It was truly remarkable to watch.
We appreciate all of you at home sharing with us what you were seeing.
