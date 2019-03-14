Pauly Shore takes cover inside Evansville Starbucks during tornado warning

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Hey buuddy!
Actor and comedian Pauly Shore took cover from the storms inside a Starbucks bathroom.
“The Weasel” himself posted a video of it on his Facebook page.
Shore is performing a show Thursday night at the EconoLodge on Highway 41. It looks like tickets are still available.
An employee at the North Park Starbucks says employees were taking cover inside the bathroom during a tornado warning when they heard Shore come in.
The employee says Shore thought it was all very strange. (They probably don’t have many tornado warnings in California).
He says Shore then hung around for a few hours, possibly doing some work at one of the tables.
The employee didn’t say what kind of “grindage” Shore ordered while he was there.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.