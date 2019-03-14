Man arrested after syringes, meth, heroin found inside vehicle with child

Wood is facing drug possession and child neglect charges.
By Jared Goffinet | March 14, 2019 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 3:21 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man is facing drug and neglect charges after police say he was found passed out in his car with his baby inside.

Police say they found Kyle Wood, 27-years-old, in the Meijer parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, he woke up when they tapped on the window.

Officers say they found syringes, meth and heroin in a backpack on his lap. Police also say his four-month-old baby was awake in the back of the vehicle.

