Man arrested after syringes, meth, heroin found inside vehicle with child

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man is facing drug and neglect charges after police say he was found passed out in his car with his baby inside.
Police say they found Kyle Wood, 27-years-old, in the Meijer parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, he woke up when they tapped on the window.
Officers say they found syringes, meth and heroin in a backpack on his lap. Police also say his four-month-old baby was awake in the back of the vehicle.
Wood is facing drug possession and child neglect charges.
