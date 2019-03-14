EVSC honors inductees at Hall of Fame gala

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The EVSC honored 11 inductees at the 5th annual “Hall of Fame” gala.
It's hosted by the EVSC Foundation. The program included an awards ceremony and video highlights of the inductees' accomplishments.
Some very familiar names are going into the hall including Former Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff and U.S. Congressman Brad Ellsworth and University of Evansville basketball coach Walter McCarty.
“One of the things that’s important about someone that’s going to be nominated, they have to made a difference in the lives of others, and it’s important to remember that public education is about improving people’s lives and leaving the community and world a better place than we found it,” said inductee Susan McDowell-Riley.
Susan was a teacher and administrator with EVSC for more than 40 years.
Our own Mike Blake was in attendance.
