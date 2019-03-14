Board of Public Works approves downtown Evansville traffic study

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A traffic study is coming to downtown Evansville.
The Board of Public Works approved the agreement on Thursday. It will cost $100,000, which will be funded from a few sources, and will focus on Riverside Drive.
In late 2017 through early 2018, the city contracted with a consultant to come up with a downtown master plan. Their goal was trying to figure out how to improve the area in general.
One of a few proposals was a reconfiguration of Riverside Drive.
City engineer Brent Schmitt says it’s a federal aid contract, which is an 80/20 split. The city is responsible for paying 20 percent, so $20,000.
It’s expected to include not only a traffic operation analysis and traffic impact study.
“Anytime that you take a roadway such as Riverside Drive, which carries a tremendous amount of traffic in and out of downtown, in the morning and afternoon are peak times, if you restrict that or make significant modifications, that traffic will go somewhere else, or people may choose to go on other roadways,” Schmitt explained.
Now they need to get the purchase order in place. Then, they’ll have a consultant meeting to go over the contract and make sure everyone is on the same page.
The study is expected to take six to eight months.
