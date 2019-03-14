3 arrested after standoff with police in Madisonville

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - Three people were arrested after a short standoff with authorities in Madisonville.
MPD says they were helping the Clarksville Police Department find two people wanted on warrants.
The suspects were found at an apartment on Island Ford Road around 9 Wednesday night. That’s when police tried to get in contact with those people, but they refused to come out.
Eventually, the suspects, Jordan and Jeffery Hairston, surrendered.
They were wanted for an aggravated assault case Clarksville PD was investigating.
They are in the Hopkins County Jail right now.
Whitney Williams was also arrested. She was in the apartment at the time of the incident.
She also has an active warrant from outside the county for a theft charge.
