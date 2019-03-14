On Alert For High Winds & Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Windy and mild with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Winds gusting 30-40 miles an hour through early evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Also, there is a Slight Risk for strong thunderstorms through this afternoon. All storm threats are in play including damaging winds and tornadoes. High temps will reach the lower 70’s this afternoon.
With the passage of a cold front, cooler temps on Friday through Saturday as high temps reach the mid to upper 40′s. Slightly warmer on Sunday as high temps settle in the lower 50’s. This will be the first dry weekend in quite a while without an Alert Day.
